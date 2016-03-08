Napoli, new Verona player in the sights: could arrive this month
07 January at 11:20Napoli are in discussions with Hellas Verona regarding multiple transfer targets, but one name can potentially arrive this month, according to a report from Italian newspaper Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Partenopei have been in negotiations with Verona for a while now surrounding both Nordin Amrabat and Amir Rrahmani. Both players are expected to be arriving in the summer, with a January move not on the cards for either of these two.
However, one name could make the move from Verona to Naples, the report continues. Napoli are hoping to sign 19-year-old Albanian centre back Marash Kumbulla this month, with discussions between the two clubs regarding the player going well.
Kumbulla has made 12 appearances across all competitions for Verona so far this season, impressing regularly in the defensive role and being a part of one of the stronger defensives in the league. He has missed three games through injury this season.
Apollo Heyes
