Napoli news, PSG still keen on signing Allan

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport PSG remain in the hunt for Napoli star Allan. Napoli have previously set the asking price for the Brazilian midfielder at €100m, but in now looks as if €80m may be enough tempt them into selling. Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Napoli owner and Chairman has been seen in Paris in recent days, but has had no contact with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is reportedly not in France due to a family bereavement, but it has been speculated that the Italian may have met with another member of the French club’s hierarchy to discuss the deal.

