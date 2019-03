After Hamsik's departure, Ancelotti now finds himself with only two central midfielders, Allan and Fabian Ruiz, plus the versatile Zielinksi. Certainly not the best situation, given their commitment in the Europa League.

As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Diawara has sustained a fracture in his foot, which leaves no room for optimism. In fact, he could miss the rest of the season.