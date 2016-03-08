Napoli not giving up on PSG and Spurs target
14 October at 17:35Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli are in the hunt for reinforcements in order to be able to fight on all fronts, but most desirably try to finally win the Serie A after years of attempts and claims. A player who could join the Partenopei in January is Stanislav Lobotka from La Liga side Celta Vigo.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli's priority for the January transfer market is to sign a deep-lying playmaker and they have been observing Lobotka with great interest for some time now.
The Slovakian midfielder is tempted to make the leap in quality and has already expressed his willingness to join a bigger club, and it could happen already in January, with Napoli lurking in the background.
Lobotka has so far started in all 8 matches for Celta Vigo this season, registering 1 assist in the campaign. The player is also a regular for the Slovakian national team and has collected 12 caps since his debut in 2016.
