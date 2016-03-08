Napoli, offer from China for Mertens, could leave in January
16 October at 12:00Napoli forward Dries Mertens is currently evaluating a €17 million offer from China, according to Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The 32-year-old Belgium striker, nicknamed ‘Ciro’ by the Neapolitan fans due to his loyalty to the club and city, is debating whether to join the club or remain with his beloved Napoli. His contract expires with the club next summer and so far, a deal hasn’t been reached for a new contract, although discussions are currently ongoing.
The unnamed Chinese side could wait until next summer to acquire him on a free transfer, but there is a chance that they will approach Napoli in January for the striker, offering compensation to persuade club president Aurelio De Laurentiis to let the player leave immediately.
Mertens has made 290 appearances for Napoli since his arrival in 2013, scoring 114 goals and providing 68 assists. Earlier this season Mertens broke Maradona’s scoring record with Napoli after scoring his 82nd league goal with the side.
Apollo Heyes
