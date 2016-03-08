Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly in talks with the entourage of Arkadiusz Milik in an attempt to extend the Pole's contract at the club.Milik joined Napoli from Ajax in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 35 million euros. And while he did impress early on, two knee injuries derailed his progress. But he is now up and running and scored for the club in the win over Lazio in the first game of the season.Corriere dello Sport state that Napoli are increasingly considering handing Milik a new deal at the club, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2021.The outlet states that Napoli are working and are deciding terms that are to be offered to the Pole on the new contract and his entourage has already been approached about the same.Negotiations have already begun and a new deal could be done soon.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)