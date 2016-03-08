Napoli offer new contract to 'wounded' Callejon
02 May at 11:45Serie A giants Napoli have offered a new contract to Jose Callejon, who hasn't taken well to how the fans treated him after the side's game against Frosinone.
After Napoli had beaten Frosinone 2-0 at the weekend, Callejon had handed out his shirt to the club's fans as it was his 300th appearance for the club. But the jersey was sent back to the player, as the players chanted 'we deserve better'.
We understand that Napoli are keen to hand Callejon a new deal and have proposed one already. But the player is hurt by how the fans reacted to him giving away his jersey.
The new deal will run out in either 2021 or 2022 and his agent has already been contacted about the same. The partenopei have made their decision and want to hand the new deal, as Carlo Ancelotti sees Callejon as a key player.
While Callejon is wounded by the insults, his love for the city hasn't gone away one bit. Talks about taking this forward will be held very soon.
