Napoli, offer ready for exciting Hellas Verona midfielder
26 November at 16:00Napoli are ready to make a concrete offer for Hellas Verona star Sofyan Amrabat, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Partenopei are incredibly impressed by the performances of the 23-year-old Moroccan, who joined Hellas Verona from Belgium side Club Brugge this summer on a loan deal with an option to buy for €3.5 million. Therefore, due to the interest from fellow Italian teams Inter and Fiorentina, Napoli are ready to offer the Gialloblu €10 million for the midfielder.
The 23-year-old Moroccan has been an instrumental part of the Hellas Verona squad since his arrival in the summer and has made 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season, helping the newly promoted side achieve one of the best defences in the league. Already for the club he has clocked up 1187 minutes on the pitch, being the anchor of their midfield.
Apollo Heyes
