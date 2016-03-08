The agent of Goncalo Guedes- Jorge Mendes, has offered the Paris Saint-Germain forward to Serie A giants Napoli.Guedes was loaned out to La Liga side Valencia last summer and he impressed for Los Che during his stint there. He appeared in 33 La Liga games, scoring five times and assisting seven times. Despite that, he failed to impress in the FIFA World Cup for Portugal.Paris United state that Jorge Mendes has offered Napoli a chance to sign Guedes, with contacts already established between the two parties.Guedes is set to cost about 40 to 50 million euros and is likely to be back for the side from the French capital this summer, with Napoli interested but PSG seem willing to allow the player to join Valencia on a permanent basis.The source, which is very reliable, states that Valencia have already held talks with the player and is interested in signing him on an initial loan and will look to sign him on a permanent basis next summer.