Napoli, official statement on condition of Mario Rui released

Napoli have a released an official statement today detailing the condition of their 28-year-old Portuguese left back Mario Rui, following his injury at Genk yesterday in the Champions League.The statement details how the player has undergone medical examinations following his injury, with the result being an elongation to the left femoral biceps. Rui will now undergo rehabilitation, with his condition set to be reassessed in a week to judge the extent of the injury.Rui has been a core part of coach Carlo Ancelotti’s defence this season, making six appearances so far this season, including both the club’s Champions League fixtures. Over his 418 minutes on the pitch, Rui has contributed one assist for the Partenopei, against rivals Juventus in their 4-3 defeat at the end of August.Contracted until 2022, Napoli will be hoping his injury will only require him to miss the club’s upcoming game against Torino this Sunday.Apollo Heyes