Napoli on verge of deal for La Liga playmaker, sets €50m Manchester City transfer in motion
16 June at 09:25After prolonged negotiations with La Liga club Real Betis, Napoli are on the verge of completing a deal for Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz.
Fabian, 22, has a €32m release clause in his contract with Betis and Napoli are prepared to meet it; with reports suggesting the the Naples club will pay more in order to spread the payment over longer instalment periods.
Fabian Ruiz was an instrumental part of Betis’ excellent season in which they qualified for the UEFA Europa League. He attained an average of 61.3 total passes per game, 3.2 successful long balls per game and a pass accuracy of 86.4%.
The transfer of Fabian Ruiz to Napoli will set in motion the departure of Jorginho to Manchester City, for a fee believed to be around €50m. Napoli are also said to be monitoring the movements of Celta Vigo’s Stanislav Lobotka.
For more Serie A transfer news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments