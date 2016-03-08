Napoli, one final offer on table for Mertens before January window
24 December at 17:30Italian Serie A giants Napoli have made one last offer to veteran striker Dries Mertens in order to keep him at the club, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based outfit and has been attracting interest from number of top European clubs including the likes of Inter Milan in Italy, Borussia Dortmund from Germany and Arsenal from England.
As per the latest report, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has made one final attempt to keep Mertens at the San Paolo Stadium by offering him a two-year contract worth of €4.2 million salary per season.
The report further stated that offer is a ‘take it or leave it’ case as there will be no further offers coming from the Gli Azzurri’s hierarchy in the coming days.
Mertens has been at Napoli since the summer of 2013 when he moved from the Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for a reported transfer fee of €9.5 million.
