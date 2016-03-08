Napoli 'one step away' from Lozano and James: the details
08 August at 15:15PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano and Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez could reportedly be a step away from sealing a move to Napoli this summer.
The duo has been heavily linked with a move to the partenopei this summer, with Napoli having problems about the structuring of the fees throughout this while. But it now seems as though they might have reached a key point in the deal.
Corriere dello Sport state that Napoli have wanted Lozano since May and the Mexican took his time to decide even though he was happy with a potential move to the San Paolo.
There are multiple clauses in the deal and while Napoli will have to clear them out, it does seem as if they are close to signing Lozano- says the report.
Mino Raiola has had a key role to play in the whole deal and PSV's absence in the UEFA Champions League and Napoli's presence in it has convinced Lozano of a move.
On James Rodriguez, Corriere are convinced that he will be a Napoli player this summer.
