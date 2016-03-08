Napoli, only a few teammates went to Maksimovic's birthday dinner yesterday
05 December at 15:45Napoli defender Nikola Maksimović celebrated his birthday yesterday, but only a few of his teammates came, according to a report from Italian media outlet Corriere del Mezzogiorno via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 28-year-old Serbian defender invited all his teammates to a birthday dinner, but only a few of them came due to the training camp enforced by club coach Carlo Ancelotti, which is not due to end until tomorrow. The situation accurately represents the unsettled state of the dressing room at the moment.
Apollo Heyes
