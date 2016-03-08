Napoli open to selling Insigne in summer of 2020
11 November at 13:30Italian Serie A giants Napoli are open to selling star striker Lorenzo Insigne in the summer of 2020, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Italy international was considered untouchable at the San Paolo not so long ago but recent turn of events made his position vulnerable to say the least.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy is now open to selling Insigne in the summer transfer window next year and would accept an offer for him in the range of €40 million.
The 28-year-old is currently the club captain, however, his captaincy is surely not secure after the recent dressing room revolt against the club president.
Insigne is a Napoli’s academy product and has a contract with the club till the summer of 2022.
Till now, the versatile attacker has represented Gli Azzurri in 244 league matches during his career, where he has scored 61 goals.
