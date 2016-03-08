Napoli opt not to appeal Koulibaly ban; player to be fined
28 September at 10:15Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was given a straight red card during the Neapolitan side's 1-0 home defeat to Cagliari midweek. After being sent off, Koulibaly demonstrated what the league describe as a 'disrespectful attitude' towards the referee.
For this reason, Koulibaly will not only be handed a two-match ban but also fined by his club as per the internal regulations of De Laurentiis club. The club have decided not to appeal the ban.
