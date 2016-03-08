Napoli opt not to sign Nicola Burdisso

According to Sky Sport, Napoli had the chance to sign Nicola Burdisso who is a free agent after he left Torino last summer, but Aurelio De Laurentiis opted not to sign new players in this transfer market.



As per the information gathered by Sky Sport, Napoli central defender Vlad Chiriches has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament damage, meaning he could be set for a long spell on the sidelines.



The former Tottenham Hotspur defender visited Professor Mariani at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome today and that is where he learnt the full extent of the injury. The Naples player could also be forced to undergo surgey.



De Laurentiis wants Carlo Ancelotti to work with the players that he has in his disposal as Nikola Maksimovic and Sebastiano Luperto are alternatives to his starting duo.



This Saturday Napoli will go head to head with an unbeaten Fiorentina at the San Paolo stadium.

