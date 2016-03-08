Napoli, optimism grows for Lozano deal after positive meeting

12 August at 16:00
Earlier today, a summit took place in Naples between Aurelio De Laurentiis, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and Mino Raiola. The topic of discussion was the future of Hirving Lozano.

According to calciomercato.com's sources, the outcome was positive and the optimism that has surfaced recently is now steadily increasing. In fact, The deal could be closed before the end of the week.

Currently, the parties are working to overcome the last obstacle, the one related to the image rights. On this front, confirmation has arrived that an agreement is in sight, as all parties want to be satisfied with the solution.

The Partenopei have found an agreement with PSV on the basis of €42m, while the player has been offered a salary of €4.5m per year. Soon, we will know more about the outcome of the deal.

