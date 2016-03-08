Napoli optimistic about completing Lobotka deal by Friday
08 January at 13:25Italian Serie A giants Napoli are optimistic about completing the signing of Spanish La Liga outfit Celta Vigo’s midfielder Stanislav Lobotka by Friday, January 10, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Naples-based have been in the market to sign players who can strengthen their midfield for the rest of the campaign and have been linked with the 25-year-old for quite some time now.
As per the latest report, Napoli’s hierarchy are quite optimistic about completing the signing of Lobotka by Friday despite the fact that they are not willing to increase their offer of €20 million for the player.
It is believed that Celta Vigo are reluctant to let the player go for just €20 million as they are eying another €5 million in bonuses.
However, Napoli are refusing to do that but are willing to offer the Spanish club a portion of the future resale value of the player.
As things stand, Lobotka’s agent is constantly involved in meetings with both clubs’ representatives as he is eager to complete the deal of his client which will take him to Italy in the ongoing transfer window.
