Napoli, Ospina's father speaks: "He is in intensive care, but he is fine. De Laurentiis wants to make the loan permanent

Speaking directly to Radio CRC Hernan Ospina, father of the Napoli goalkeeper injured during yesterday's match against Udinese, spoke about his son's condition.

IT'S GOOD - "I haven't had the chance yet to talk to my son because he is in intensive care. I know he's fine because my wife is there. He was given a series of tests. In the national team they spoke with a Medellìn doctor to understand a little more and he said he will stay out of the camp for a fortnight.

OSPINA'S FUTURE - "We are waiting for the conditions to be reached for the signing of Napoli from Arsenal. He is happy to play at Napoli and that's what he wants. Even the club has sent positive signals. It gives us a lot of joy because even children are happy to live in a city like Naples.”