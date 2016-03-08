However, the game will start 30 minutes later, as was announced by the clubs in the afternoon. Of course, it will be Gennaro Gattuso's first game as manager of Napoli after replacing Carlo Ancelotti earlier this week, making it a very interesting clash.

After a poor start to the season, therefore, it remains to be seen if the former AC Milan manager can fix the issues. Then again, no one is expecting tonight's encounter to be fantastic, as Gattuso has had just a few days to work with the players.

Above all, the important players will have to step up, such as Lorenzo Insigne. The captain hasn't been at his best this season and there's still a lot to improve. Follow the game via the widgets below.

Napoli's clash with Parma will take place this evening, despite rumours of a potential postponement earlier this morning. Due to a thunderstorm, the roof of the San Paolo was damaged but the situation has since been put under control.