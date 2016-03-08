Napoli are planning to renew two Chelsea targets,

We can reveal through Marco Giordano that the Partenopei want to keep around the key elements of this team, and Piotr Zielinski and Elseid Hysaj are two of them.

Both have been linked to the Blues - the former to Liverpool as well, while Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik are liked all across Europe. Piotr Zielinski’s deal will be extended from 2021 to 2023, and a massive €100 million release clause is expected to be tacked on.



his is meant to happen in the coming weeks, but a deal has already been agreed with agent Bartolomej Bolek. Zielinski will earn €2.5 million a year.

Same situation with Hysaj, Napoli reaching to an agreement in principle with agent Giuffredi to extend him from 2021 to 2023.



A channel has been opened with Milik’s agent, David Pantak, but this would be without a release clause. With Dries Mertens, on the other hand, there was a meeting on Sunday around the Sampdoria game, but the details have yet to be discussed. His contract expires in 2020.