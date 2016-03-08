Napoli plan to blow the top scorer to Juventus and Barcelona

It’s not a secret that Krzysztof Piątek is one of the most desired strikers of the European football. The Polish player, 23-years old, has scored 9 goals in his first 7 matches of Serie A with Genoa and is the actual top scorer of the main Italian division.



Juventus and Barcelona are really interested in taking him, even if recently the player has declared that he doesn’t believe that the Blaugrana side really want to take him to Catalonia, but there’s a club that could make the decisive move to overcome the challengers and win the race for the Polish striker.



Napoli’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who wants him in order to have the kind of striker that can help his club to win again the Scudetto, is planning to buy Piatek immediately, but leaving him on loan at Genoa until the end of the season. The obstacle could be the price: Genoa’s president Preziosi asks not less than € 60 million for the striker and Napoli last offer has been of € 35 million cash plus one player as compensation, Younes, Karnezis or Luperto. In the next weeks new meetings between the two clubs are planned.

Emanuele Giulianelli