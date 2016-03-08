Serie A giants Napoli have issued a statement confirming that there is no problem between Neapolitan stars Simone Verdi and Lorenzo Following the club's 3-0 loss to Sampdoria yesterday. giants Napoli have issued a statement confirming that there is no problem between Neapolitan stars Simone Verdi and Lorenzo Insigne following the club's 3-0 loss to Sampdoria yesterday.

Adam Andunas and Dries Mertens. was being speculated by Samp's favor and that's why Carlo Ancelotti had decided to take both the players off at half-time to bring on Adam Ounas and Dries Mertens.

Naples though, have a statement saying that there is no rift between the two players and the suggestions are completely baseless and false. have issued a statement saying that there is no rift between the two players and the suggestions are completely baseless and false.

There is someone who wrote that the replacement of Insigne and Verdi was decided because the two boys would have quarreled in the locker room. This kind of 'journalism' is demeaning. Obviously nothing is true. The two guys saw the second half in the Sky post - Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) September 3, 2018

You can and must criticize, give your opinion, make an opinion. But inventing false things, in a world where users often do not have the tools to understand what is true and what is not, is very serious. (Go on) - Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) September 3, 2018

The statement read: "There is someone who wrote that in the locker room. This kind of journalism is demeaning. " You can and must criticize, give your opinion, make an opinion . But inventing false things, in a world where users often do not have the tools to understand what is true and what is not, is very serious. " For more transfer news and updates, click here

statement read: "There is someone who wrote that Insigne and Verdi were substituted because the two boys had quarreled in the locker room.This kind of 'journalism' is demeaning.have the tools to understand what is true and what is not, is very serious. "Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)