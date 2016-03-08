With a total of €94m per season, Napoli has the fourth highest wage bill in Serie A. La Gazzetta Dello Sport have released the player salaries of the entire Napoli squad, as seen below.

Insigne €4,6m (2022)

Mertens €4m (2020)

Hamsik €3,5m (2020)

Koulibaly €3,5m (2023)

Callejon €3m (2020)

Milik €2,5m (2021)

Ghoulam €2,4m (2022)

Albiol €2,1m (2020)

Allan €2m (2023)

Verdi €1,8m (2023)

Mario Rui €1,8m (2023)

Chiriches €1,7m (2020)

Hysaj €1,6m (2022)

Fabian Ruiz €1,5m (2023)

Younes €1,5m (2023)

Ospina €1,4m (2021)

Rog €1,3m (2021)

Maksimovic €1,2m (2021)

Zielinski €1,1m (2021)

Meret €1m (2023)

Ounas €0,9m (2022)

Malcuit €0,8m (2023)

Diawara €0,7m (2021)

Karnezis €0,5m (2022)

Luperto €0,4m (2023)