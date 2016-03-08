Napoli players ignored retreat; Insigne's words to De Laurentiis Jr

The players initially asked the management to stop the retreat, as reported by Sky Italia ( via Calciomercato.com ), but the request was rejected and the squad decided to put an end to it on their own. In other words, none of the players slept on the training ground last night.

According to reports from today's edition of La Repubblica ( via Calciomercato.com ), Lorenzo Insigne had the opportunity to speak to De Laurentiis Jr before the squad left the stadium. 'We are going back home, tell your father', he said.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti didn't speak to the media after the game, and there seems to be great tension at the club.

After the loss against Roma last weekend, Napoli president De Laurentiis ordered the squad to go into a training retreat. However, the players decided to ignore this completely as they went home after yesterday's Champions League clash with Salzburg last night.