Napoli plot January swoop for Spurs and Barca target?
29 October at 15:00Napoli are in somewhat of a crisis defensively. A number of injuries suffered by their full-backs has left them short-staffed at the back and in need of reinforcements. In January, the club will be forced to shop around for full-backs and there are a number of potential targets on the Neapolitan club's radar.
Firstly, there is the profile of Alejandro Grimaldo. The 24-year-old Spanish full-back currently plays for Benfica in the Portuguese Liga NOS. In the past, there has not just been Napoli on Grimaldo's trail but Premier League outfits Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as La Liga giants Barcelona.
Grimaldo is valued at around 40 million euros, the value of his release clause, with a contract expiring in 2021. Alternatively, if the price of Grimaldo is considered too steep for what he is truly worth to Napoli, the club are considering the profile of Genk's Joakim Maehle.
Napoli still have the likes of Mario Rui and Elseid Hysaj to return from injury, players who can be rushed back into the squad prematurely if it is thought the risk is worth taking. Despite this, the club will likely be active in the January market, whether for first team players or useful rotation options is yet to be determined.
