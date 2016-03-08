Napoli, positive meeting between De Laurentiis and players but fines remain
29 November at 17:15Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has met the squad today after their morning training session, to congratulate them for their performance against Liverpool and discuss the fines imposed on the squad, according to a report from Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how De Laurentiis congratulated the squad for their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League earlier this week, before discussing the fines. After addressing the issue, it was confirmed that the fines will remain, but now there’s more of an openness to a dialogue and a willingness to meet the team. The players will now discuss the issue with their agents and lawyers to find a suitable solution.
Considering the unhappiness of some of the club’s stars, such as Allan and Lorenzo Insigne, as well as their strong performances so far in the Champions League, it’s likely that a middle ground will be reached between De Laurentiis and his squad.
Apollo Heyes
