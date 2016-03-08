Napoli, potential player exchange with Genoa for Schone
27 December at 18:00There is a new possible deal between Napoli and Genoa, with the Partenopei considering acquiring 33-year-old Danish midfielder Lasse Schone, according to a report from Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Naples based club are considering sending 26-year-old German forward Amin Younes to the Ligurian club, due to his lack of impact at the club so far this season. He has made seven appearances across all competitions for a total of 148 minutes, failing to score a goal or provide an assist all season.
During these negotiations, the idea arose of Schone heading the other way to Napoli, the report highlights. The player joined the Rossoblu from Ajax earlier this season and is contracted to the club until 2021. He has made 16 appearances for Genoa, scoring two goals this season for the club. The side are currently bottom of the league table after 17 games.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments