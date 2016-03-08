Napoli prepare Fabian contract talks to ward off Real Madrid interest
07 September at 15:45Serie A giants Napoli are set to hand Fabian Ruiz a new contract in an attempt to ward off interest from Real Madrid, Calciomercato understand.
Ruiz joined Napoli in the summer of 2018 from Spanish side Real Betis and has attracted global attention, starring for the Spain Under-21s side in their recent triumph in the European Championships.
We understand that Napoli have an agreement with the player to extend his deal beyond the summer of 2023 and the preparations are underway, with both parties working hard to come to an agreement.
A new meeting between the two parties is scheduled after the Champions League game involving the partenopei and Liverpool later this month. There is a rough agreement to increase his wages to 2.5 million euros a season.
His new contract will not have a release clause as Napoli want to make the most out of a potential sale in the future, as Real Madrid had an offer of 45 million euros rejected earlier this summer.
Both parties want the Spaniard to sign a new deal as soon as possible.
