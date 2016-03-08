Napoli prepare last-gasp bid for Balo or Belotti as Inglese joins Parma

As Roberto Inglese did not do enough to convince Carlo Ancelotti, he will head to Parma and now Napoli will try to sign a striker in the last few days of the transfer market with their eyes on three candidates.



Currently both Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik could start as strikers for the team, yet it seems Ancelotti prefers signing another Prima Punta like Milik while giving Mertens a different free role on the pitch.



Napoli are thought to be after Mario Balotelli, Andrea Belotti and Rodrigo. Their problem with the first is the huge demands of his agent Mino Raiola, Torino's Urbano Cairo is not expected to let Belotti leave at this stage easily and Valencia's Rodrigo is valued for at least 55 million but Napoli do not want to pay these numbers.



The Partenopei are still in the market for a goalkeeper after Alex Meret's injury and Orestis Karnezis's poor displays in preseason.

