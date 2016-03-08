Napoli prepare mega-offer for Arsenal and PSG target
18 July at 11:00According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport this morning, Napoli are well and truly in the race to sign Lille forward Nicolas Pepe; the Ivorian winger who is also a target of some other top clubs, such as PSG, Arsenal and Liverpool.
The reports suggest that Napoli are preparing an offer for the Lille forward that consists of a base fee of 60 million euros, plus the exchange of Algerian international Adam Ounas.
However, this does all seem rather unlikely. Pepe is Napoli's supposed back-up to Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, who the Neapolitan side look to have missed out on after failing to meet Madrid' steep demands for the Colombian.
Therefore, if Napoli were not prepared to overspend on Rodriguez, it is unlikely they would pay such a steep fee for Pepe.
