Napoli prepare new deal for PSG target Allan
04 July at 12:30According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, Napoli are preparing a contract renewal for Brazilian midfielder Allan - who is currently on international duty with the Brazilian national team at Copa America.
PSG were interested in signing Allan over the past year, but were put off by Aurelio de Laurentiis' valuation of the midfielder.
Now, Napoli are working on a renewal, eager to tie him down to a new, long-term deal.
