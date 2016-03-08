Napoli prepare to raise €200m on transfer market to fund summer spree

According to Tuttosport, Napoli are ready to raise €200 million on the transfer market.



After the departure of Hamsik, the club are looking to offload the Inglese to Atalanta, for €18 million that is set to rise to €20 million. In addition, Mertens who could be on this way to China, the Belgium has been linked with a €25 million switch.



Former coach Sarri is rumoured to be pushing to bring Hysaj to London in for €35 million and the club are likely to face another attempt from PSG for Allan. Allan’s move to Paris fell through in January because the FFP restrictions allowed them to invest no more than 50 million.



However, the problem should be surmounted in July. Based on an agreement already reached between the two sporting directors, Cristiano Giuntoli and Antero Henrique, Allan could be leaving for a sum of €100 million. Another €30 million worth of sponsors from Qatar Airways and the total: 200 million.

@LMiller2411