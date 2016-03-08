Napoli prepare to sell Verdi to Torino
07 August at 10:45According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Napoli are preparing to sell Simone Verdi to Torino; having lowered their demands and finally preparing to do business with the Turin based club.
Verdi's time in Naples has looked to be at an end and, as the Neapolitan side attempt to raise funds to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, as well as several other possible targets, Verdi will be one of the first to make room and raise funds.
