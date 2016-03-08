Napoli prepare to sell Verdi to Torino

07 August at 10:45
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Napoli are preparing to sell Simone Verdi to Torino; having lowered their demands and finally preparing to do business with the Turin based club.

Verdi's time in Naples has looked to be at an end and, as the Neapolitan side attempt to raise funds to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, as well as several other possible targets, Verdi will be one of the first to make room and raise funds.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
Torino

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.