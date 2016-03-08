Napoli prepare to work on Mertens renewal
15 September at 10:00Dries Mertens has been one of the most solid and consistent talents for Napoli over the past few years. The Belgian forward is one of the most gifted forwards in Serie A and has helped Napoli pick up valuable points on several occasions.
Napoli were being heavily linked with several key forwards over the summer, with former Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi rumoured to be a target of the Neapolitan side.
Carlo Ancelotti, Napoli head coach, is interested in tying the Belgian down to a new deal and it appears as though Mertens is also interested in extending his stay with the club.
