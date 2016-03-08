Napoli prepared to let duo go to raise transfer funds
22 June at 13:00Reports from Corriere del Mezzogiorno today have suggested that Napoli are preparing to offload two players in their attempts to raise transfer funds for their spending this summer.
The reports suggest that the two departures favoured most by the club are those of Algerian full-back Faouzi Ghoulam, who the club value at around €25m, and Allan, who the club estimate to be worth closer to €60m.
