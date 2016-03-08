Napoli prepared to let duo go to raise transfer funds

22 June at 13:00
Reports from Corriere del Mezzogiorno today have suggested that Napoli are preparing to offload two players in their attempts to raise transfer funds for their spending this summer.

The reports suggest that the two departures favoured most by the club are those of Algerian full-back Faouzi Ghoulam, who the club value at around €25m, and Allan, who the club estimate to be worth closer to €60m.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.