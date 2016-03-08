Napoli prepared to wait to seal Icardi deal
17 July at 11:00According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Napoli are preparing to wait until the closing days of the transfer window in order to try and secure a deal for Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi.
Icardi appears destined to leave the Nerazzurri this summer and Napoli are aware of this, yet Aurelio De Laurentiis' side appear determined to wait as long as possible, in an attempt to try and drive the Argentine's price down and secure him towards the end of the market.
