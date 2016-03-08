Harsh attack by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis against PSG on an interview with the French newspaper Le Parisien. Here we report his words.

“PSG have a great strength, thanks to the fact that they have no economic problems: if they have a budget sheet in the red, as magicians they turn it in white again. For me, football is not a way to make other investments, as is for Qatar, but it's just an industry, like when I make films: we've come a long way in 2004, and we've made exploding players like Lavezzi, Cavani, Higuain, Insigne and Mertens. If, after ten league days, a team has 30 points and the second 22, like in Ligue 1, there is something wrong”.



“PSG– De Laurentiis continues - want to win the Champions by forcing the hand, but for what? If you invite six people to dinner at home, do buy 100 kilos of spaghetti and fifty boxes of tomatoes? Neymar's price pathetic and vulgar? It's not just vulgar, it's a question of market, and if someone is rated 180 or 200 million, I can say that we will estimate Koulibaly, who is the best defender in Europe, between 150 and 200 million, but he's not on sale. These prices increase all the values, but they don’t help. We need balance, otherwise there will always be a team with 30 points with the other ten below. Blanc was at Juventus, we spent some time together in the league, he is correct and professional; I also know Al-Khelaifi, a great person. On them I have nothing to say, as mentioned the problem is political: Paris Saint Germain could be called Paris Qatar. Big clubs with foreign properties? In England they are American and Russian and the latter want to give a clean image. The owner of Liverpool, who is American, has instead understood, as me, that football is an industry ".

(Le Parisien)