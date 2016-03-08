Napoli president confirms interest in Man Utd targets, plays down Icardi talk
11 June at 14:35Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has confirmed that the club is looking at Man Utd targets James Rodriguez and Hirving Lozano, but they are not talking about possibly signing Mauro Icardi.
Fresh reports from earlier in the week have stated that the partenopei have come forward to sign Icardi but the response from Inter saw them demand for Piotr Zielinski and Fabian Ruiz in exchange.
In a recent interview with Sportmediaset, De Laurentiis gave an update about the side's transfer targets.
He said: "Buy Icardi? No, I won't buy Icardi. James Rodriguez? We'll see. Lozano? We'll see for him too."
Icardi is no longer a part of Inter's plans and reports state that the idea of an exchange with Paulo Dybala with Juventus remains open. James Rodriguez is set to leave Real Madrid this summer too and a fee of around 40 million euros will be enough for him.
Lozano has already held talks with Napoli, with PSG also interested. He looks close to leaving PSV this summer.
