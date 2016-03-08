Napoli president confirms Man City bid for Jorginho
02 June at 09:10Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of Napoli, spoke to Corriere Dello Sport about Simone Verdi and Jorginho, among other things.
"Verdi? Giuntoli (Napoli sporting director) closed it all yesterday with Branchini. Jorginho? I have refused an offer from Man City worth €45m plus €5m in bonuses. Hamsik? If he wants to go to China, then we won't stop him.
"From 10 to 31 July, Carlo will be able to evaluate the entire squad and make decisions, on 4 August we will be in Dublin with Liverpool and we will see his first Napoli.
"Carlo is the key to access to the internationalization of Napoli. He wants to keep 80% of the current squad, he considers it excellent. Our goals are a goalkeeper, a full-back, a midfielder and a winger."
