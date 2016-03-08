Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has confirmed that the club plans to build a new stadium and a new sports center.In an interview that the Italian gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, he said:" I'm about to conclude the purchase of land of 100 hectares, where we will build both the stadium and our sports center.I am taking care of the destination of the area so as not to risk bureaucracy, because I can count that within three years, we will be able to build a new multifunctional staduim with 30 thousand seats."Not in the Municipality of Naples, because it would be more complicated to obtain permits to build. But we have chosen an area already prepared, even from an urban point of view, near the railway area."I asked my architects to copy the project of the Manchester City sports center- structure where in addition to the first team you train all the youth sector and therefore we will have Edy Reja with us, a person that I respect a lot. We can enhance the football potential in Campania."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)