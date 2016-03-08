Napoli president criticises Liverpool placement in Champions League Pot C
03 September at 15:25Napoli President Aurelio of Laurentiis has criticized UEFA's decision to place Liverpool in the third of the UEFA Champions League.
Liverpool have been placed in a group of Paris Saint Germain and Naples, apart from Red Star Belgrade. And it promises to be one of the most exciting groups in the UEFA Champions League.
Laurieis was talking to Radio Kiss and he has been criticized for the decision to place Liverpool in Plot three of the Champions League, despite having reached the final of the competition last season.
He said: "I have always challenged these extractions, I have always challenged these extractions,
"The presence of Liverpool in the third pot is a resounding anomaly.
