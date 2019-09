Napoli, President De Laurentiis: "In Naples we live with great envy..."

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis vented his frustrations about the Neapolitan fans to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com , complaining about the number of fans who attend the home games."I don't even understand why Bari in Serie C will proportionally have more subscribers than Napoli in Serie A. All this after having reduced the price of subscriptions in some areas of Sao Paulo by even 40% compared to 9 years ago. If this means being a great supporter of Napoli, allow me to smile.”De Laurentiis then commented on the fans of the big times in the north of Italy, such as Juventus and Milan.“Unfortunately, I believe that in the city of Naples we live with great envy for the north and that there are many Juventus, Milan and Inter fans. Should I buy Milan to satisfy them? I'm provoking them because I love Naples more than anything else.”The Italian film producer took charge of Napoli in 2004 when the side was relegated to Serie C, returning to Serie A two seasons later after back-to-back promotions.Apollo Heyes