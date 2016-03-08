Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has given fresh updates about the club's incomings and outgoings in the ongoing transfer market.Di Laurentiis was recently talking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli and regarding a possible move for Santiago Arias, he said: "Napoli fans can dream. Arias? True, he want a player like him. We are looking at two players of the same role and the other is not Sabaly."And about the Italian side's links with Guillermo Ochoa, Di Laurentiis said: "For the exit, we will see whether to sign Ochoa or Bardi. For Meret, we have to protect him by having three goalkeepers of the same level. If I have met the agent of Bardi? Maybe it can be true Sampdoria, Bologna and Cagliari want Tonelli."Di Laurentiis also said that Ancelotti has fallen in love with the current bunch of players, he said: "Ancelotti has fallen in love with Milik? True, but it is also true that Ancelotti has fallen in love with the group, he does nothing but tell me it's a nice group."