Napoli president: ‘If Maguire is worth €93m, then Koulibaly would sell for €250m’
08 August at 20:00Aurelio De Laurentiis, the president of Napoli, spoke to ESPN in a long interview, during which he discussed various topics including the costs of today's players.
"The problem of increased player costs depends on England, because there is lots of money there. Compared to Spain, Italy, Germany and France, it is a significant difference. If a club has €800m, there is no problem to offer 80, 90 or even 100m for a player," he began.
The president also spoke about the price of Koulibaly, who had been chased by Man Utd in recent months. However, the Red Devils opted for Maguire instead, paying €93m, which De Laurentiis also had his say on.
"Koulibaly has a clause of €150m. In England, you know, they can spend €93m on a player that I would pay a maximum of €25-30m for. So, if Maguire costs €93m, then Koulibaly is worth €250m? At this point, I believe so," he concluded.
