Napoli have managed to get the English side up from the initial offer €30m, now standing at €55m including bonuses. The midfielder's agent recently flew to England in hope of concluding the deal, however, so far an agreement hasn't been reached.



"We don't have a definitive agreement on the price yet, but we are approaching the end. Everything can happen, but it's possible that the transfer will be concluded in the next days. We have to negotiate, but we have a very good relationship with the leaders of Man City."

Confirmation has also arrived, the deal will probably be defined next week. Then Guardiola will have the Brazilian-Italia midfielder at his disposal.

Today, however, Napoli's president De Laurentiis has confirmed that the deal could be concluded very soon.