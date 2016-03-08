Napoli president reveals bid for Juventus target
16 June at 10:10Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has revealed the club's transfer plans and has opened up about the club's offer for Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa.
Chiesa has become one of the most wanted Italian youngsters in Europe currently and has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Italy already. The club has already rejected offers from Roma and the player has already been made aware of interest from Inter Milan and Juventus.
Aurelio di Laurentiis though, has opened up about the club's transfer plans and has revealed the club's bid for Chiesa. He told CorSport:
"We offered 50 million for Chiesa and 60 million for Alisson, we will also look to take Lainer, We will pay the clause for Fabian Ruiz."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
