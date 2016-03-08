Napoli President reveals club can sign Cavani on one condition

Napoli President Aurelio di Laurentiis has told that he will be open to bringing Edinson Cavani back to the partenopei on one condition.



In an interview that di Laurentiis recently gave, he said that Cavani would have to lower his wage demands for Napoli to have a chance of signing him. He said: "He earns 20 million every 10 months. It is serious to discredit others in favor of one alone."



"Cavani has a telephone. If you want to call me, talk to me, reduce your salary and put me in a position to talk to PSG to see if the club wants to sell it. He's part of the family in Naples, but when he had to leave to earn three times he did."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)