Napoli president suspends the player fines: now he wants peace
17 December at 17:00As reported by Il Mattino (via Calciomercato.com), Aurelio De Laurentiis has unlocked the salaries after the mutiny that sparked a very poor atmosphere between Napoli and the players. In fact, the president is now looking to make peace with his players.
A few hours before the Christmas party, which will take place at Santa Caterina Villa D'Angelo tonight, De Laurentiis extended his hand to the players. In the end, Gattuso wasn't needed as a peacemaker, as the president had taken this decision before his arrival.
Furthermore, with regards to the fines, there have been some positive developments: there is plenty of time for the parties to reach a final agreement on the matter. The signals that reached the players' lawyers are very good.
It remains to be seen if the fines will be completely scrapped, or if they will be decreased significantly. However, only time can tell on the matter, though it's clear that the atmosphere is heading towards better times.
